CBN Gummies for Sleep – Relax and Unwind with Nighttime Calm
The ultimate solution for individuals seeking relaxation, relief, and a tasty treat all in one! Our high-quality CBN gummies are designed for those who want to enjoy the many benefits of CBN in a delicious, easy-to-consume form. Experience the power of CBN, a non-intoxicating compound found in hemp plants, known for its efficacy in promoting relaxation and relief.
Satisfy your taste buds with our irresistible Candy Apple flavor, making it a scrumptious way to supplement your wellness routine. Each gummy is infused with 50mg of CBN, ensuring consistent and potent servings to help you feel relaxed and at ease.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
CBN GUMMIES - FOR SLEEP - 30CT Candy Apple 1500mg (50mg ea.) – INDICA
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
