About this product
Unwind and Rest with CBN Gummies – Cherry On Top Flavor for Sleep Support
The perfect way to experience the powerful benefits of CBN in an irresistibly tasty, cherry-flavored treat! Our Indica CBN Gummies are specifically designed to promote a more restful and relaxed state of mind, making them the perfect companion for unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a peaceful moment to yourself.
These delicious Cherry On Top CBN Gummies are expertly crafted to provide you with the ultimate relaxation experience. Each gummy contains a generous 50mg dose of high-quality CBN derived from premium hemp plants, ensuring optimal relief and tranquility in every bite.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
CBN GUMMIES - FOR SLEEP - 30CT Cherry On Top 1500mg (50mg ea.) – INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
