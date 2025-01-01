About this product
Pineapple Mayhem CBN Gummies – 1500MG Indica Blend for Deep Relaxation
These tasty, high-quality hemp gummies, featuring a punch of pineapple flavor and the luscious chewy texture everyone loves, are designed to help you unwind, decompress, and experience the many benefits of CBN in a mouthwatering treat.
Made from the highest-quality hemp, these infused gummies deliver a potent 50mg of CBN for each piece, providing both physical and emotional relief. Our carefully formulated Indica blend ensures a soothing and relaxing effect, making them ideal for use after a long day or when you need some extra help in calming down and getting a good night's sleep.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
These tasty, high-quality hemp gummies, featuring a punch of pineapple flavor and the luscious chewy texture everyone loves, are designed to help you unwind, decompress, and experience the many benefits of CBN in a mouthwatering treat.
Made from the highest-quality hemp, these infused gummies deliver a potent 50mg of CBN for each piece, providing both physical and emotional relief. Our carefully formulated Indica blend ensures a soothing and relaxing effect, making them ideal for use after a long day or when you need some extra help in calming down and getting a good night's sleep.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
CBN GUMMIES - FOR SLEEP - 30CT Pineapple Mayhem 1500mg (50mg ea.) – INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Pineapple Mayhem CBN Gummies – 1500MG Indica Blend for Deep Relaxation
These tasty, high-quality hemp gummies, featuring a punch of pineapple flavor and the luscious chewy texture everyone loves, are designed to help you unwind, decompress, and experience the many benefits of CBN in a mouthwatering treat.
Made from the highest-quality hemp, these infused gummies deliver a potent 50mg of CBN for each piece, providing both physical and emotional relief. Our carefully formulated Indica blend ensures a soothing and relaxing effect, making them ideal for use after a long day or when you need some extra help in calming down and getting a good night's sleep.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
These tasty, high-quality hemp gummies, featuring a punch of pineapple flavor and the luscious chewy texture everyone loves, are designed to help you unwind, decompress, and experience the many benefits of CBN in a mouthwatering treat.
Made from the highest-quality hemp, these infused gummies deliver a potent 50mg of CBN for each piece, providing both physical and emotional relief. Our carefully formulated Indica blend ensures a soothing and relaxing effect, making them ideal for use after a long day or when you need some extra help in calming down and getting a good night's sleep.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
Notice a problem?Report this item