About this product
Experience Peaceful Nights with Raspberry Tart CBN Indica Gummies
These delightful raspberry-flavored gummies are the perfect addition to your relaxation routine. Crafted with care from high-quality hemp and created with a chewy texture that's sure to please your taste buds, these gummies combine the best CBN benefits with an Indica infusion for the ultimate relaxation experience.
Our Raspberry Tart CBN Gummies offer a truly unique experience for those seeking a delicious way to unwind and reap the bountiful benefits of CBN. With 50mg of potent CBN per gummy, the calming effect is practically guaranteed.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
CBN GUMMIES - FOR SLEEP - 30CT Raspberry Tart 1500mg (50mg ea.) – INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
