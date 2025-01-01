About this product
CBN Gummies for Sleep – Sour Mango Indica Blend for Calm and Recovery
A game-changer for those seeking relaxation and relief. Our high-quality hemp-based CBN gummies are specially crafted to make your evenings delightfully unwinding and enjoyable. These gummies boast a potent 50mg CBN per gummy, making them perfect for those looking for a truly relaxing experience.
Indulge your taste buds with the irresistible sour mango flavor and savor the captivating chewy texture. Our gummies stand out from the crowd with their juicy profile and artisanal quality, guaranteed to become a vital part of your relaxation ritual.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
A game-changer for those seeking relaxation and relief. Our high-quality hemp-based CBN gummies are specially crafted to make your evenings delightfully unwinding and enjoyable. These gummies boast a potent 50mg CBN per gummy, making them perfect for those looking for a truly relaxing experience.
Indulge your taste buds with the irresistible sour mango flavor and savor the captivating chewy texture. Our gummies stand out from the crowd with their juicy profile and artisanal quality, guaranteed to become a vital part of your relaxation ritual.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
CBN GUMMIES - FOR SLEEP - 30CT Sour Mango 1500mg (50mg ea.) – INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
CBN Gummies for Sleep – Sour Mango Indica Blend for Calm and Recovery
A game-changer for those seeking relaxation and relief. Our high-quality hemp-based CBN gummies are specially crafted to make your evenings delightfully unwinding and enjoyable. These gummies boast a potent 50mg CBN per gummy, making them perfect for those looking for a truly relaxing experience.
Indulge your taste buds with the irresistible sour mango flavor and savor the captivating chewy texture. Our gummies stand out from the crowd with their juicy profile and artisanal quality, guaranteed to become a vital part of your relaxation ritual.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
A game-changer for those seeking relaxation and relief. Our high-quality hemp-based CBN gummies are specially crafted to make your evenings delightfully unwinding and enjoyable. These gummies boast a potent 50mg CBN per gummy, making them perfect for those looking for a truly relaxing experience.
Indulge your taste buds with the irresistible sour mango flavor and savor the captivating chewy texture. Our gummies stand out from the crowd with their juicy profile and artisanal quality, guaranteed to become a vital part of your relaxation ritual.
Ingridients:
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), Melatonin and Broad Spectrum CBN
Available Flavors:
Watermelon Suga - INDICA
Strawberry Nectar - INDICA
Sour Mango - INDICA
Raspberry Tart - INDICA
Pineapple Mayhem - INDICA
Orange Julius - INDICA
Lime Sorbet - INDICA
Grape God - INDICA
Glueberry - INDICA
Cherry On Top - INDICA
Champs - INDICA
Candy Apple - INDICA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
Notice a problem?Report this item