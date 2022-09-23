About this product
Fall to the dark side with these delicious flavorful cherry gummies. Euphoria, creativity and calm numbness will have you crossing over to complete relaxation. The perfect gummies for someone not looking for the heavy onset of Delta-9 THC, but a nice mellow vibe to get you through the day.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Blue lights - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Cherry Dooku - INDICA - Cherry
- Bango - SATIVA - Mango
- Clockwork Orange - SATIVA - Orange
- Grape Vine - INDICA - Grape
- Jungle Apple - INDICA - Apple
- Pacific Pineapple - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Pink Champagne - INDICA - Champagne
- Raspberry Goo - INDICA - Raspberry
- Strawberry Frost - SATIVA -Strawberry
- Watermelon Zum Zum - SATIVA - Watermelon
CONTAINS:
15 Gummy's per Jar - 225mg Delta 10 (15mg ea.)
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Blue lights - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Cherry Dooku - INDICA - Cherry
- Bango - SATIVA - Mango
- Clockwork Orange - SATIVA - Orange
- Grape Vine - INDICA - Grape
- Jungle Apple - INDICA - Apple
- Pacific Pineapple - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Pink Champagne - INDICA - Champagne
- Raspberry Goo - INDICA - Raspberry
- Strawberry Frost - SATIVA -Strawberry
- Watermelon Zum Zum - SATIVA - Watermelon
CONTAINS:
15 Gummy's per Jar - 225mg Delta 10 (15mg ea.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.