About this product
Notes of sweet grapes and berries with a heavy citrus finish almost like an actual glass of pink champagne. Perfect for kicking back while you hang with friends or alone on the couch. A euphoric mood boost that leaves you feeling relaxed. The perfect gummies for someone not looking for the heavy onset of Delta-9 THC, but a nice mellow vibe to get you through the day.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Blue lights - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Cherry Dooku - INDICA - Cherry
- Bango - SATIVA - Mango
- Clockwork Orange - SATIVA - Orange
- Grape Vine - INDICA - Grape
- Jungle Apple - INDICA - Apple
- Pacific Pineapple - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Pink Champagne - INDICA - Champagne
- Raspberry Goo - INDICA - Raspberry
- Strawberry Frost - SATIVA -Strawberry
- Watermelon Zum Zum - SATIVA - Watermelon
CONTAINS:
15 Gummy's per Jar - 225mg Delta 10 (15mg ea.)
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Blue lights - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Cherry Dooku - INDICA - Cherry
- Bango - SATIVA - Mango
- Clockwork Orange - SATIVA - Orange
- Grape Vine - INDICA - Grape
- Jungle Apple - INDICA - Apple
- Pacific Pineapple - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Pink Champagne - INDICA - Champagne
- Raspberry Goo - INDICA - Raspberry
- Strawberry Frost - SATIVA -Strawberry
- Watermelon Zum Zum - SATIVA - Watermelon
CONTAINS:
15 Gummy's per Jar - 225mg Delta 10 (15mg ea.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.