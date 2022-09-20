About this product
Experience the newest and most unique item on the market. Our new Hybrid disposable pen contains 5% SaltNic & 100mg Delta-8 THC. Available in 11 tasty flavor profiles. This all day vape will leave you satisfied and craving more.
- Banana Sherbert
- Zour Apples
- Peach Puree
- Tangie Ghost Train
- Watermelon Zkittles
- Rainbow Rozay
- Golden Pineapple
- Colada
- Pink Mango
- Cola Mist
- Blueberry Bomb
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
