About this product
Our 10 gram flower jars are packed with high CBD content hemp buds with 1000mg of Delta-8 THC infused to give a smooth taste and better feel. The flower hits with a punch of 100mg Delta-8 per gram. Can be Combusted,Vaporized, Extracted and used for Infusion.
Try all 8 strains we have available and find what works for you.
Available Strains:
- Northern Lights
- Skywalker
- Sour Diesel
- Hong Kong
- Cookies
- Bubba Kush
- Brainwreck
- Sour Lifter
Try all 8 strains we have available and find what works for you.
Available Strains:
- Northern Lights
- Skywalker
- Sour Diesel
- Hong Kong
- Cookies
- Bubba Kush
- Brainwreck
- Sour Lifter
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.