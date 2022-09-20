About this product
As smooth as Barry, this gummie is filled with sweet blueberry tones mixed with raspberries. A balanced effect that offers relaxation and mind relief with a sense of euphoria.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Berry White - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Blue Sherbert - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
- Maui Mango - SATIVA - Mango
- Green Mango - INDICA - Mango
- Orange Crush - SATIVA - Orange
- Orange Sunset - INDICA - Orange
- Pineapple Diesel - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Pineapple Twist - INDICA - Pineapple
- Green Apple OG - SATIVA - Apple
- Appletini - INDICA - Apple
- Purple Urkle - INDICA - Grape
- Planet of the Grapes - SATIVA - Grape
- Strawberry Fields - INDICA - Strawberry
- Strawberry Blonde - SATIVA - Strawberry
- Raspberry Kush - INDICA - Raspberry
- Raspberry Cough - SATIVA - Raspberry
- Blue Watermelon - SATIVA - Watermelon
- Watermelon Kush - INDICA - Watermelon
- Mimosa - INDICA - Champagne
- Gran Champagne - SATIVA - Champagne
- Cherry Garcia - SATIVA - Cherry
- Cherry Jane - INDICA - Cherry
CONTAINS:
30 Gummy's per Jar - 750mg Delta 8 (25mg ea.)
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
