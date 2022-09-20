About this product
A delicious sweet and creamy sugary flavor packed with sweet fruity cherries. The experience is just as delicious, with happy and lifted effects that are perfect for boosting any mood.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
Berry White - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
Blue Sherbert - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
Maui Mango - SATIVA - Mango
Green Mango - INDICA - Mango
Orange Crush - SATIVA - Orange
Orange Sunset - INDICA - Orange
Pineapple Diesel - SATIVA - Pineapple
Pineapple Twist - INDICA - Pineapple
Green Apple OG - SATIVA - Apple
Appletini - INDICA - Apple
Purple Urkle - INDICA - Grape
Planet of the Grapes - SATIVA - Grape
Strawberry Fields - INDICA - Strawberry
Strawberry Blonde - SATIVA - Strawberry
Raspberry Kush - INDICA - Raspberry
Raspberry Cough - SATIVA - Raspberry
Blue Watermelon - SATIVA - Watermelon
Watermelon Kush - INDICA - Watermelon
Mimosa - INDICA - Champagne
Gran Champagne - SATIVA - Champagne
Cherry Garcia - SATIVA - Cherry
Cherry Jane - INDICA - Cherry
CONTAINS:
30 Gummy's per Jar - 750mg Delta 8 (25mg ea.)
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
Berry White - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
Blue Sherbert - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
Maui Mango - SATIVA - Mango
Green Mango - INDICA - Mango
Orange Crush - SATIVA - Orange
Orange Sunset - INDICA - Orange
Pineapple Diesel - SATIVA - Pineapple
Pineapple Twist - INDICA - Pineapple
Green Apple OG - SATIVA - Apple
Appletini - INDICA - Apple
Purple Urkle - INDICA - Grape
Planet of the Grapes - SATIVA - Grape
Strawberry Fields - INDICA - Strawberry
Strawberry Blonde - SATIVA - Strawberry
Raspberry Kush - INDICA - Raspberry
Raspberry Cough - SATIVA - Raspberry
Blue Watermelon - SATIVA - Watermelon
Watermelon Kush - INDICA - Watermelon
Mimosa - INDICA - Champagne
Gran Champagne - SATIVA - Champagne
Cherry Garcia - SATIVA - Cherry
Cherry Jane - INDICA - Cherry
CONTAINS:
30 Gummy's per Jar - 750mg Delta 8 (25mg ea.)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.