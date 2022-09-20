About this product
Strawberry Blonde has a great taste of sweet strawberries and accents of sharp citrus. Lift your mind into a state of pure energy and concentration.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
Berry White - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
Blue Sherbert - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
Maui Mango - SATIVA - Mango
Green Mango - INDICA - Mango
Orange Crush - SATIVA - Orange
Orange Sunset - INDICA - Orange
Pineapple Diesel - SATIVA - Pineapple
Pineapple Twist - INDICA - Pineapple
Green Apple OG - SATIVA - Apple
Appletini - INDICA - Apple
Purple Urkle - INDICA - Grape
Planet of the Grapes - SATIVA - Grape
Strawberry Fields - INDICA - Strawberry
Strawberry Blonde - SATIVA - Strawberry
Raspberry Kush - INDICA - Raspberry
Raspberry Cough - SATIVA - Raspberry
Blue Watermelon - SATIVA - Watermelon
Watermelon Kush - INDICA - Watermelon
Mimosa - INDICA - Champagne
Gran Champagne - SATIVA - Champagne
Cherry Garcia - SATIVA - Cherry
Cherry Jane - INDICA - Cherry
CONTAINS:
30 Gummy's per Jar - 750mg Delta 8 (25mg ea.)
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
