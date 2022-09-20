About this product
Perfect for on the go, our single packs allow you to throw a few in your purse or pocket to take on the day. Our 25mg Delta-8 gummies deliver a potent irreplaceable uplifting and euphoric feeling with a calming body sensation.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
Berry White Indica - Blue Raspberry
Blue Watermelon Sativa - Blueberry Watermelon
Cherry Garcia Sativa
Green Apple OG Sativa - Granny Smith Apple
Maui Mango Sativa
Orange Crush Sativa - Ornery Orange
Pineapple Diesel Sativa
Purple Urkle Indica - Concord Grape
Raspberry Kush Indica
Strawberry Fields Indica
CONTAINS:
50 Bags Gummy's per Display
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
Berry White Indica - Blue Raspberry
Blue Watermelon Sativa - Blueberry Watermelon
Cherry Garcia Sativa
Green Apple OG Sativa - Granny Smith Apple
Maui Mango Sativa
Orange Crush Sativa - Ornery Orange
Pineapple Diesel Sativa
Purple Urkle Indica - Concord Grape
Raspberry Kush Indica
Strawberry Fields Indica
CONTAINS:
50 Bags Gummy's per Display
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.