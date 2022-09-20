About this product
Tinctures have extremely high bioavailability and are the easiest for the body to absorb. This makes tinctures a fan favorite for those looking for the full effect. The best method is to take sublingually under your tongue, or the tincture may be added to any food or beverage.
Our tincture contains a broad-spectrum hemp extract which includes Delta 8, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. MCT as the carrier oil, Natural Flavors and terpenes give this product a full-flavored taste combined with a euphoric calming effect.
Available Flavors:
- Colada
- Kona Coffee
- Monkey Mints
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
