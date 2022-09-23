About this product
CONTAINS:
- 30 Gummy's per Jar - Total 450mg Delta 9 (15mg per gumy.) Total 360 mg Full Spectrum Cannabinoid (12mg per gummy.)
- Total of 27mg per gummy of delta 9 THC and FULL Spectrum cannabinoids
- Total of 810mg per jar of THC Delta9 and Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
- TERPENES ADDED FOR EACH Sativa and Indica LABELED product.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Strawberry Kush - SATIVA - Strawberry
- Strawberry Breeze - INDICA - Strawberry
- Raspberry Haze - SATIVA - Raspberry
- Razzle Dazzle - INDICA - Raspberry
- Melonhead - INDICA - Watermelon
- Watermelon Gelato - SATIVA - Watermelon
- True Blue - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
- Blue Magoo - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Karibbean Mango - INDICA - Mango
- Magic Mango - SATIVA - Mango
- Orange Utang - SATIVA - Orange
- Orange Craze - INDICA - Orange
- Pineapple OG - INDICA - Pineapple
- Hawaiian Pineapple - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Apple Rock Candy - SATIVA - Apple
- Big Apple - INDICA - Apple
- Super Grape Ape - INDICA - Grape
- Grape Escape - SATIVA - Grape
- Tropicana Cherry - SATIVA - Cherry
- Cherry Kiss - INDICA - Cherry
- Lime Squeeze - INDICA - Lime
- Limesicle - SATIVA - Lime
- Cola Haze - INDICA - Cola
- Liter'o Cola - SATIVA - Cola
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
