About this product
- 30 Gummy's per Jar - 750mg HHC (25mg ea.)
What is HHC?
HHC is not member of the THC family. This cannabinoid is created using a process called hydrogenation, which adds a hydrogen molecule to the Delta-9 THC chain. During this step the THC is converted into hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). A similar process is used to convert vegetable oil to margarine. HHC is said to be slightly milder than Delta-8, while having a similar effect as it binds to the body’s natural endocannabinoid receptors. Try all 24 unique strains, that burst with flavor and offer a pleasant cerebral influence.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
- Blue Ghost - INDICA - Blue Raspberry
- Blue Wonder - SATIVA - Blue Raspberry
- Mango Sherbert - INDICA - Mango
- Mango Mac - SATIVA - Mango
- Orange Juice - INDICA - Orange
- Orange Turbo - SATIVA - Orange
- Pineapple Faanta - INDICA - Pineapple
- Pineapple Zest - SATIVA - Pineapple
- Apple Sauce - INDICA - Apple
- Atomic Apple - SATIVA - Apple
- Grape Runtz - INDICA - Grape
- Frozen Grapes - SATIVA - Grape
- Strawberry Nugz - INDICA - Strawberry
- Strawberry Amnesia - SATIVA - Strawberry
- Raspberry XO - INDICA - Raspberry
- Raspberry Diesel - SATIVA - Raspberry
- Watermelon Delight - INDICA - Watermelon
- Watermelon Gusher - SATIVA - Watermelon
- Wild Cherry - INDICA - Cherry
- Cherry Thunder - SATIVA - Cherry
- Tahiti Lime - INDICA - Lime
- Limelight - SATIVA - Lime
- Cherry Cola - INDICA - Cola
- Khola - SATIVA - Cola
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
