At R.A. Royal CBD, we create and select products keeping you and your loved ones in mind. JoyPets CBD is an organic CBD oil additive for dogs. Like us, our furry best friends might be suffering from stress, anxiety, or pain from illnesses or elder age discomfort. Our goal is to provide comfort and natural alternatives for dogs.



Why JoyPets?



JoyPets is a non-psychoactive oil formulated and manufactured entirely in U.S laboratories from natural non-GMO industrial hemp plants which are permissible without a prescription or veterinarian visit. Our CBD oil is a whole plant product developed especially for pets and perfectly safe to use with any other medications, supplements, or with any special diets. Cannabinoid nutrition is non-GMO, vegan, free of animal products and free of preservatives.

Take care of your furry best friend, give them JoyPets CBD Oil the natural pet alternative!



CBD Dosage & Feeding Instructions:



Highly concentrated in a 25 mg bottle, it requires only a few drops for your pet. Use 2 to 4 drops for each serving as needed, but do not exceed 4 times per day. Insert the dropper into your pet’s mouth, ideally under the tongue. You may also drip the liquid onto your pet’s treat, food or water.



This product is for large dogs between 0lbs and 9lbs.

Volume: 30 ml

Strength: 25mg the CBD



Ingredients:

Industrial Hemp CBD, Vegetable Glycerin(VG), Propylene(PG) Artificial Flavor.



This product may be intended for intermittent or supplemental feedings. The product is not intended to treat, cure or prevent any disease, conditions or symptoms.

