JoyPets CBD – Cat Treats – White Meat Chicken
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Cat Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet’s favorite treat made with real White Meat Chicken ! The yummy CBD infused treats let your feline experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous cats. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet’s diet.
INGREDIENTS: Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD),Chicken, Wheat Flour, Animal Digest, Chicken by-product Meal, Pea Protein, Brewers Dried Yeast, Glycerin, Chicken Breast, Dried Egg product, water, Animal Fat (BHA used as a preservative), fish Protein Concentrate, Fish meal (persevered with Ethoxyquin), Phosphoric Acid, Dried cheese, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sorbic Acid (used as a preservative), Vegetable oil, Titanium Dioxide (color), Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, BHA (used as a preservative).
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Cats weight : Pieces per day* 5 to 9LB feed no more than 9 to 11 pieces per day, 10 to 14LB feed no more than 12 to 14 pieces per day.
*Represents about 10% of your adult cat’s daily calorie requirements. Reduce your cat’s main meal accordingly.
STRENGTH: 100MG
SIZE: 80g (2.82oz)
TREAT FLAVOR: White Meat Chicken
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
