About this product
JoyPets CBD – Dog Treats – Baked Hugs
JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Crunchy Dogs Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet’s favorite treat made with Beef and Cheese ! The yummy CBD infused treats let your dog experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous dogs. NO THC.
This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet’s diet.
INGREDIENTS:Brewers rice, ground wheat, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD), glycerin, ground yellow corn, wheat flour, chicken by-product meal, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, dried whey, wheat starch, beef, egg and chicken flavor, dried cheese powder, oat fiber, sugar, salt, phosphoric acid, animal fat (preserved with mixed-tocopherols, sorbic acid (a preservative), calcium propionate (a preservative), Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Yellow 6, citric acid, preserved with mixed-tocopherols, rosemary extract.
Store in a cool, dry place.
CALORIE CONTENT :(calculated): 3269kcal/kg 21.2 kcal/piece.
NUTRITION FACTS: Crude Protein Min. (13.0), Crude Fat Min. (4.0%), Crude Fiber Max. (3.0%), Moisture Max. (12.0%)
STRENGTH: 100mg.
SIZE: 150MG/5.29OZ
TREAT FLAVOR: Beef & Cheese .
TREAT FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS:Consult with your Vet as to how much CBD mg your pet should consume per day, “Feeding Instructions” pertain to the “treat” itself.
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
