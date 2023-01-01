About this product
Introducing the MINI MNSTR Disposable - Cotton Candy - Sativa - CBD+, a delectable and convenient way to enjoy the tantalizing taste of cotton candy combined with the benefits of CBD. This premium disposable vape pen is packed with 900mg of high-quality CBD distillate, ensuring a powerful and invigorating experience with every puff. Designed for those who crave sensational flavor and the uplifting effects of Sativa strains, the MINI MNSTR Disposable is your go-to vape for all your on-the-go needs.
A noteworthy detail of the MINI MNSTR Disposable is that it's infused with a CBD+ formula, which creates an enhanced and harmonious blend of natural plant terpenes and cannabinoids. This meticulously crafted combination heightens the beneficial effects of CBD, leaving you feeling calm, clear-headed, and revitalized.
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
JUICE BOX - SATIVA - DELTA 8 / CBG
BERRY BLUE - INDICA - DELTA 10
BIG PURPS - SATIVA - DELTA 10
MANGO TREES - SATIVA - HHC
LARRY BIRD GELATO - INDICA - DELTA 8 / CBN
PEBBLEZ - INDICA - HHC
COTTON CANDY - SATIVA - CBD+
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 1g (1ml)
Battery: 350 mAh
Coil Resistance: 1.8ohm
Reachargable Port: Micro USB
INGRIDIENTS:
CBD Distillate - 900MG
Natural & Artifical Flavors
Propylene Glycol
Natural Terpenes
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
