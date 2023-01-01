About this product
"I TAKE TWO HITS BEFORE I TAKE TWO HITS. AND THEN I HIT TWO MORE"
MINI MNSTR DISPOSABLE - JUICE BOX is pre-filled with Tropic flavors, so that you can depend on a great taste in every puff. Plus, there's no need for any setup - simply take it out and start using whenever you're ready! Promising a tropical, fruity flavor like never before, this disposable make it quick and convenient to indulge in the staggering potential of hemp-derived Delta 8 / CBG!
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
JUICE BOX - SATIVA - DELTA 8 / CBG
BERRY BLUE - INDICA - DELTA 10
BIG PURPS - SATIVA - DELTA 10
MANGO TREES - SATIVA - HHC
LARRY BIRD GELATO - INDICA - DELTA 8 / CBN
COTTON CANDY - SATIVA - CBD+
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 1g (1ml)
Battery: 350 mAh
Coil Resistance: 1.8ohm
Reachargable Port: Micro USB
INGRIDIENTS:
Delta 8 - 720MG and CBG - 200MG
Natural & Artifical Flavors
Propylene Glycol
Natural Terpenes
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
