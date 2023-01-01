About this product
"A HIT A DAY KEEPS THE WORRIES AWAY"
Indulge in the deliciously sweet and fruity flavor of MINI MNSTR DISPOSABLE - PEBBLEZ. Our disposable device is filled with a high-quality blend of hemp-derived HHC, providing a potent and uplifting experience. Strong fruity and tropical smell will have your mouth watering!
AVAILABLE FLAVORS:
JUICE BOX - SATIVA - DELTA 8 / CBG
BERRY BLUE - INDICA - DELTA 10
BIG PURPS - SATIVA - DELTA 10
MANGO TREES - SATIVA - HHC
LARRY BIRD GELATO - INDICA - DELTA 8 / CBN
PEBBLEZ - INDICA - HHC
COTTON CANDY - SATIVA - CBD+
DISPOSABLE:
Capacity: 1g (1ml)
Battery: 350 mAh
Coil Resistance: 1.8ohm
Reachargable Port: Micro USB
INGRIDIENTS:
HHC - 750MG / DELTA 10 - 100MG
Natural & Artifical Flavors
Propylene Glycol
Natural Terpenes
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
