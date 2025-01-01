About this product
THE STRONGEST - top-of-the-line disposable comes loaded with a potent combination of delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, hhc, thcp, and live resin. This powerful blend promises a unique and luxurious experience that will enthrall your senses and elevate your vaping pleasure.
Pioneering a groundbreaking feature, THE STRONGEST offers a slider with switchable terpene profiles, allowing you to choose your desired terpene combination: Hybrid, Indica, or Sativa. Say goodbye to being confined to a single terpene profile and embrace the freedom to craft your ideal experience every time.
With an impressive 3000MG of total cannabinoids, our disposable delivers an unparalleled vaping experience that will leave you captivated. Enjoy the potent effects and indulge in the immersive richness of this vaping powerhouse.
Available Flavors:
CAKE/B-DAY SMASH
CAKE/LEMON HEFTY
CAKE/RED VELVET
LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE
LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY
LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER
CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES
CEREAL/APPLE JAX
CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON
Disposable Features:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
Ingridients/Cannabinoids:
DELTA 8
DELTA 9
DELTA 10
HHC
THCP
LIVE RESIN
THE STRONGEST - CAKE/B-DAY SMASH - 3IN1 - 3000MG
A Gift From Nature
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
