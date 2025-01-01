About this product
Introducing THE STRONGEST - CAKE/RED VELVET - 3IN1 - 3000MG disposable
A truly groundbreaking product that revolutionizes the way you experience your vaping sessions. Packed with a potent and exhilarating super blend containing delta 8, delta 9, delta 10, hhc, thcp, and live resin, this is the ultimate choice for casual and experienced vapers alike, who demand nothing but the best in taste, potency, and versatility.
Get ready to savor the delicious Cake flavor with a twist of Red Velvet, as you indulge in the sweet and smooth vapor that weaves through your senses, making every inhale a delightful treat. Our unique slider with switchable terpenes technology presents you with the freedom to choose your desired effect, be it Hybrid, Indica, or Sativa, and take full control of your vaping adventure.
Available Flavors:
CAKE/B-DAY SMASH
CAKE/LEMON HEFTY
CAKE/RED VELVET
LEMONADE/BLUE RAGE
LEMONADE/STRONGBERRY
LEMONADE/TROPIC THUNDER
CEREAL/KRUNCH BERRIES
CEREAL/APPLE JAX
CEREAL/TOASTED CINNAMON
Disposable Features:
Capacity: 3.5ML
USB-C Chargning Port (Charger not included)
Natural Terpenes
Terpene Switchable Slider
Voltage Control
Ingridients/Cannabinoids:
DELTA 8
DELTA 9
DELTA 10
HHC
THCP
LIVE RESIN
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
