About this product
Energy with the Sweetness of Pineapple Whip:
Delight in the refreshing clarity of Pineapple Whip, the latest addition to our "The Strongest GMY" range. This Sativa-dominant treat captures the sunny essence of tropical pineapples with a smooth, creamy finish, evoking the joy of an island escape. Each gummy presents a precise half-gummy serving size, infused with 100mg of our proprietary Superblend of cannabinoids, encouraging a bright and active state of well-being.
Our Pineapple Whip gummies are a celebration of sophistication and craftsmanship. As with every product from 'A GIFT FROM NATURE CBD', these gummies are created for those over 21 who appreciate the finer points of a hemp-infused lifestyle. Our lab-certified process guarantees a high-caliber, handmade indulgence that complements your quest for an energetic and clear-headed day.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy watermelon
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Raspberry Sunrise 6000mg (200mg ea.) - SATIVA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
