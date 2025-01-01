Energy with the Sweetness of Pineapple Whip:



Delight in the refreshing clarity of Pineapple Whip, the latest addition to our "The Strongest GMY" range. This Sativa-dominant treat captures the sunny essence of tropical pineapples with a smooth, creamy finish, evoking the joy of an island escape. Each gummy presents a precise half-gummy serving size, infused with 100mg of our proprietary Superblend of cannabinoids, encouraging a bright and active state of well-being.



Our Pineapple Whip gummies are a celebration of sophistication and craftsmanship. As with every product from 'A GIFT FROM NATURE CBD', these gummies are created for those over 21 who appreciate the finer points of a hemp-infused lifestyle. Our lab-certified process guarantees a high-caliber, handmade indulgence that complements your quest for an energetic and clear-headed day.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy watermelon

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Sativa blend for energy and focus

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

