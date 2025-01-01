About this product
Chill with the Sweetness of Strawberry Moon:
Strawberry Moon gummies from 'The Strongest GMY' invite you to a soothing realm. Each bite is a blend of the lush sweetness of strawberries and the mellowing effects of Indica, perfect for those moments of seeking solace and peace. In every jar, the promise of relaxation is delivered through our Superblend. This blend, rich in cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, totals 6000mg, with each half gummy precisely dosed at 100mg for a controlled, serene experience.
Discover the gentle touch of Strawberry Moon. These gummies, carefully crafted for relaxation, are your companions in the journey towards a tranquil evening or a stress-free zone. The fusion of natural strawberry taste with the subtle calmness of Indica offers a unique way to soothe your senses and unwind.
Key Features:
Flavor: Sweet and juicy strawberry
Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package
Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)
Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief
Packaging: 30 gummies per package
Available Flavors:
RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA
RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA
PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA
PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA
BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA
GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA
STELLA BLUE - SATIVA
BLUE MONSTER - INDICA
STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA
SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA
WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA
WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA
THE STRONGEST GMY - 30CT Strawberry Moon 6000mg (200mg ea.) - INDICA
A Gift From NatureHemp CBD edibles
About this brand
A Gift From Nature
A Gift From Nature is a leader in the CBD industry. Located in Orlando, FL. A Gift From Nature has been formulating some of the highest quality CBD products in the market for the last three years. A Gift From Nature is registered with the FDA and complies with good manufacturing practices.
A Gift From Nature goes to great depths to source the highest quality natural ingredients for formulation. A Gift From Nature is really a seed-to-shelve company. All hemp extracts are sourced from extractors using American-grown hemp. Every batch of extracts are vigorously third-party tested for potency, terpenes, pesticides, bacteria, as well as residual solvents. A Gift From Nature believes in offering only the highest quality and cleanest products to our customers, so we solely rely on CO2 extraction, for its non-toxic characteristics.
