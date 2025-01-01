Chill with the Sweetness of Strawberry Moon:



Strawberry Moon gummies from 'The Strongest GMY' invite you to a soothing realm. Each bite is a blend of the lush sweetness of strawberries and the mellowing effects of Indica, perfect for those moments of seeking solace and peace. In every jar, the promise of relaxation is delivered through our Superblend. This blend, rich in cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, totals 6000mg, with each half gummy precisely dosed at 100mg for a controlled, serene experience.



Discover the gentle touch of Strawberry Moon. These gummies, carefully crafted for relaxation, are your companions in the journey towards a tranquil evening or a stress-free zone. The fusion of natural strawberry taste with the subtle calmness of Indica offers a unique way to soothe your senses and unwind.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy strawberry

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

