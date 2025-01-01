Relaxation with the Sweetness of Watermelon Wawa:



Watermelon Wawa, a standout in our 'The Strongest GMY' series, offers a refreshing journey into calmness. Each gummy, rich with the juicy flavor of watermelons, is paired with the soothing attributes of an Indica blend. This unique combination is perfect for those looking to unwind. Our Superblend, featuring 6000mg of diverse cannabinoids like Delta 8, Delta 9, Live Resin, HHC, and THC-p, is integrated into every jar, with each half gummy precisely containing 100mg.



Watermelon Wawa gummies are a blend of taste and tranquility. They are expertly crafted for those who value relaxation in their routine. The natural watermelon flavor is a delightful way to ease into peaceful moments, making these gummies a desirable choice for your evening unwind.



Key Features:

Flavor: Sweet and juicy watermelon

Cannabinoid Content: 200mg per gummy, with 6000mg total cannabinoids per package

Serving Size: Half a gummy (100mg of cannabinoids)

Effect: Indica blend for relaxation and relief

Packaging: 30 gummies per package



Available Flavors:



RASPBERRY SKYWALKER - INDICA



RASPBERRY SUNRISE - SATIVA



PINEAPPLE WHIP - SATIVA



PINEAPPE SPRITZ - INDICA



BUBBA GRAPE - INDICA



GRAPE GATSBY - SATIVA



STELLA BLUE - SATIVA



BLUE MONSTER - INDICA



STRAWBERRY MOON - SATIVA



SEQUIOA STRAWBERRY - INDICA



WATERMELON WAWA - INDICA



WATERMELON WONDER - SATIVA

