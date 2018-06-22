Abatin Cultivation
Kashmir Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —
Kashmir Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!