aBIZinaBOX CPA's - Cannabis Practice Group
California Cannabis Distribution Manager
About this product
Our Distribution Services Document Suite contains the forms to generate documents required to comply with CA licensing authority regulatory requirements. The suite includes the ability to generate the following documents:
Core Client Background Data
Consignor Registration
Consignor Registration
Grower - Supplier Account Application
Purchase Order
Commercial Transportation Manifest
Purchase Order
License Validation & Approval
