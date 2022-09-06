About this product
Straight-up blood orange doesn’t quite cut it? Well, we took it one step further. This Cranberry Blood Orange sparkling beverage is the perfect blend of bold and classic flavors (and our most popular infusion). If you like to chase sunsets up mountain summits or kayak by moonlight, this adventurous flavor is for you.
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.