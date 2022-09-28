About this product
From a relaxing afternoon on the lake with friends to post-climbing bliss, our Blood Orange Water is the perfect blend of cool, tangy refreshment. The acidity in the blood orange cuts its natural sweetness, all without added sugar or sweeteners. Crack open a can to taste the sparkling difference.
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.