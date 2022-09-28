About this product
We get it, you’re on the run. As much as you’d love to kick back and enjoy a refreshing beverage, you don’t always have the time. The Cranberry Blood Orange shot delivers flavor and 10mg CBD, wherever you are, whenever you need it. Perfect for that work-play-repeat lifestyle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.