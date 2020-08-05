The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.