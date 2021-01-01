About this product
ABSC Organic’s Nose & Toes Healing Balm is an all-natural, quickly absorbing balm with 100mg of CBD per ounce that provides quick and effective relief of cracked noses and paws. The balm is made in Colorado using Applied Basic Science’s Organic CBD Oil.
Each 1 oz. container contains 100 mg CBD.
Every batch is tested by 3rd party analytical laboratories to ensure consistency and safety. You can review the results on our certificates of analysis page.
Each batch is made with these premium ingredients: Shea Butter, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Castor Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Safflower Oil, Fractionally Distilled High Cannabinoid Whole-Plant Extract.
Apply liberally to the affected area at least once daily for several days until healed.
Each 1 oz. container contains 100 mg CBD.
Every batch is tested by 3rd party analytical laboratories to ensure consistency and safety. You can review the results on our certificates of analysis page.
Each batch is made with these premium ingredients: Shea Butter, Mango Butter, Coconut Oil, Castor Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Safflower Oil, Fractionally Distilled High Cannabinoid Whole-Plant Extract.
Apply liberally to the affected area at least once daily for several days until healed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABSC Organics
The research that ABSC Organics has sponsored at Colorado State University has drastically altered the field of veterinary medicine. With this knowledge, we have created a product that is accessible to pet owners and we have seen and heard about the success of CBD as both a stand-alone treatment and when CBD is added to a pet’s treatment regimen.
We are proud of the research we have done so far. The successes we are seeing in the lives of our furry friends give us the opportunity to learn more about the innovative therapeutic applications of CBD.
We are proud of the research we have done so far. The successes we are seeing in the lives of our furry friends give us the opportunity to learn more about the innovative therapeutic applications of CBD.