T1 (Trump) CBD Hemp Flower Buds For Sale
About this product
T1 Trump is one of the most flavorful and powerful hemp flower strains on the market today.
GENETICS: – The Wife and the Afghan Skunk
TYPE: Indica Hybrid
AROMA: Loud, Hops, complex, fresh, skunky, sweet, fruity and spicy
TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 17.44%
Total CBD mg/g 174.4 mg/g
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 21.34%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 213.4 mg/g
PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene
TOTAL TERPENE %: – 2.2%
EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. full body, comforting, soothing, relaxation and sleep.
Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Gram Increments
Hand Trimmed Buds
CBD Rich Hemp Flower Buds (Nugs)
Slow Cured
Lab Tested for purity and compliance
100% Organic Grown – No pesticides
No Heavy Metals
Non-GMO
Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids
