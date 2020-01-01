From home and personal protection to business and executive level bodyguards, Absolute Security and Personal Protection’s mission is to ensure you and your properties are safe. We help to set the standard of personal, residential, and commercial protection in the Denver metro area. With the areas growth and new industries coming in, it has been important to stay at the leading edge of the security services that the industry provides to ensure the best service and safeguard in dynamic times, regardless of whether it is in the field or in our city.