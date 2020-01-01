Our company was founded on the basis of providing a product that consumers can trust. At Absolute Terps, we want the people who consume our product to know that it was produced in a sterile, safe and ethical environment with the utmost possible care. Before entering the lab environment, our Lab Technicians are required to wear gloves, lab coats, hair-nets, beard-nets and surgical masks. This ensures no contamination of our product what-so-ever, while maintaining the cleanest possible facility. While maintaining these values of cleanliness, our goal is to create a product that is exceptionally terpene-rich which holds true to the essence of each particular cultivar. In doing so, we are able to provide a product that is the most accurate representation in both effect and flavor for our consumers. We take as much pride in our facility as the products we create. Our professionalism and passion for extracts are unrivaled in the cannabis industry.