About this product
Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Banana Papaya | Sativa Hybrid | [banana og x papaya]
“tropical fruit smoothie”
A clash between two fruit titans leaves everyone the winner! This cross between the tropical Banana OG and some juicy Papaya results in a fruity piña colada that takes you to the beach. Waves of guava, plantains, mango, and pine come crashing down leaving an enjoyable fruity smoke that’s perfect for a wake-and-bake or some afternoon relaxation.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584