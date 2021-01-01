Loading…
Logo for the brand AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts

ABX CCELL Dart Battery

About this product

Available in CCELL Dart technology, It combines style, durability and a high-performance battery to deliver the highest-quality vaping experience. The ultimate companion to elevate any adventure. Experience the next level in cannabis vaporizer technology.

Magnetic connection

Inhale activated

Micro-USB chargeable

500mg strain-specific pods available
