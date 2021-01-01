AbsoluteXtracts
About this product
Available in CCELL Dart technology, It combines style, durability and a high-performance battery to deliver the highest-quality vaping experience. The ultimate companion to elevate any adventure. Experience the next level in cannabis vaporizer technology.
Magnetic connection
Inhale activated
Micro-USB chargeable
500mg strain-specific pods available
Micro-USB chargeable
500mg strain-specific pods available
Magnetic connection
Inhale activated
Micro-USB chargeable
500mg strain-specific pods available
Micro-USB chargeable
500mg strain-specific pods available
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!