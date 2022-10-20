About this product
"Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Dosi-Cake | Indica Hybrid | [wedding cake x do si dos]
"sugary shortbread and pine"
Archive Genetics strikes again! The creators of some of our favorites (like the Moonbow!) have come back with some more heat. Dosi-Cake has all the classic Face Off and Dosi terps that we are familiar with combined with some added depth of cream and dough. The result is a nice balance of gas and dough that keeps us going back in for more. This Indica-dominant strain isn’t too heavy on the couch lock and is a nice cerebral smoke throughout the day.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584