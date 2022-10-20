"Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Dosi-Cake | Indica Hybrid | [wedding cake x do si dos]



"sugary shortbread and pine"



Archive Genetics strikes again! The creators of some of our favorites (like the Moonbow!) have come back with some more heat. Dosi-Cake has all the classic Face Off and Dosi terps that we are familiar with combined with some added depth of cream and dough. The result is a nice balance of gas and dough that keeps us going back in for more. This Indica-dominant strain isn’t too heavy on the couch lock and is a nice cerebral smoke throughout the day.