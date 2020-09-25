About this product
Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene, Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270