The result of a partnership between the brewmasters at Lagunitas and the budmasters at ABX. A unique cart made from hand-picked batches of premium hops and cannabis. A crispy flavor profile of ale and citrus. Energizing and chill. No artificial flavors or additives. (Looking for an infused beverage? Try Lagunitas Hi-Fi Sessions.)
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584