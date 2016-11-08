About this product
Delicious blueberries with undertones of lavender and spice. Includes a healthy dose of THC, CBN, a proprietary blend of terpenes and lavender to promote a restful night's slumber. Vegan, gluten-free. Made with real fruit flavors. Take an hour or so before bed. Follow us @absolutextracts for special deals and offers.
About this strain
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
North American Indica effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
77% of people report feeling focused
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
22% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects.
Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications.
AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free.
CDPH-10002270
