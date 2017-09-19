About this product
ABX - Sour Cookies Sauce Cartridge - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsCartridges
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
Notice a problem?Report this item