AbsoluteXtracts

Sleepy Time 450mg THC Sublingual Drops (15ml)

About this product

Easy to use, discreet, and ideal for quick onset relief. ABX Sleepy Time product line is formulated with potent THC and a supporting blend of terpenes designed to promote restful slumber.

Key Benefits: Natural rest support. Discreet dosage. Quick onset relief.

Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, Organic Coconut Oil

Available in: 15ml (450mg THC)
