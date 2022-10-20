Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Tropicana Cherry | Sativa Hybrid | [tropicana cookies x cherry cookies f3]



“tangerine marmalade pound cake”



Tropicana Cherry is quickly becoming a staple in the citrus category. This tropical strain starts with a splash of heavy orange peel with light notes of cherry and ends with a doughy citrus-gas that carries some hints of orange blossom as well. We love how the cookies in the genetics take away from the haziness usually found in these varietals.