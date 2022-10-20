About this product
Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Tropicana Cherry | Sativa Hybrid | [tropicana cookies x cherry cookies f3]
“tangerine marmalade pound cake”
Tropicana Cherry is quickly becoming a staple in the citrus category. This tropical strain starts with a splash of heavy orange peel with light notes of cherry and ends with a doughy citrus-gas that carries some hints of orange blossom as well. We love how the cookies in the genetics take away from the haziness usually found in these varietals.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584