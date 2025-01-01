About this product
ABX - White Tahoe Cookies Sauce + Diamonds - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsTerpenes
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
