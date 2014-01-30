AbsoluteXtracts
Blackberry Kush is a notable strain due to its sweet taste and potent effects often associated with indica. The strong relaxation can be felt throughout the entire body and is often reported to be used for soothing, tranquil relief.
Blackberry Kush effects
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
