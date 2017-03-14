ABX | Full-Spectrum Vape Cartridge, Blackberry Kush - 1G
Potent, sweet, and strongly relaxing. Blackberry Kush offers a deep body high and flavors of berry and diesel. Made from hand-picked batches of premium flower, expertly extracted. Infused with liquid diamonds and HTE for added flavor and potency. No artificial flavors or additives. Just pure, fresh cannabis vaping.
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
