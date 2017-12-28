AbsoluteXtracts
Blue Dream Full-Spectrum Cartridge 1 Gram
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Sativa Hybrid. Uplift, Focus, Euphoric. Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Blueberry Indica andSativa Haze. Patients report swift balancing and refreshing effects, making it popular to enjoy during the day for calm, focus, and uplifting relief.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
